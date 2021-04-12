Thieves snatch thousands of dollars in supplies from Nipomo COVID-19 testing clinic

April 12, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County authorities are searching for thieves who stole several thousands of dollars worth of personal protective equipment (PPE) from a COVID-19 testing clinic in Nipomo earlier this month.

The items were delivered to the COVID-19 community testing clinic in Nipomo on April 2, a Friday. By April 5, the PPE was missing.

The thieves snatched a case of hand sanitizer, several boxes of surgical masks, a case of N95 masks, gloves, gowns and cleaning or sanitizing supplies, according to the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department.

Investigators determined unidentified suspects stole the items over the April 3 weekend, when the testing facility was closed.

County officials are asking anyone who has information about the case to call Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

Loading...