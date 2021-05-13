Front Page  »  

Alleged cop killer suffered mental illness after losing job, mother says

May 13, 2021

Edward Zamora Giron

The San Luis Obispo man who shot and killed one police detective and wounded another suffered from mental illness in the aftermath of losing his job at the rock climbing gym he allegedly burglarized hours prior to the fatal shooting. [KSBY]

Early Monday morning, Edward Zamora Giron allegedly broke into The Pad Climbing in San Luis Obispo and stole undisclosed items. Giron lost his job at The Pad Climbing after coronavirus closures took effect last year, his mother said.

Shortly before 5 p.m. Monday, six officers attempted to serve a search warrant at Giron’s apartment on Camellia Court. The search warrant related to a spree of commercial burglaries, according to local law enforcement.

Officers knocked and announced they were there, but Giron, 37, did not open the door. After an extended amount of time, officers broke down the door to find Giron armed and lying in wait.

A shootout ensued, during which Giron shot and killed Detective Luca Benedetti, 37, and shot and wounded Detective Steve Orozco. Giron died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and other injuries consistent with being struck by the officers’ return fire.

Caroline Wichman, Giron’s mother, said her son became devastated after losing his job at The Pad Climbing gym last year. Giron had worked all the time and had no one to reach out to, Wichman said.

Distraught by the loss of his job, Giron developed depression and anxiety. His mother tried to seek help for him but was not successful, she said.

At a press conference on Tuesday, SLO County Sheriff Ian Parkinson said law enforcement was not aware of Giron having any kind of mental illness at the time officers served the search warrant.


Mark

I’ve lost jobs. I didn’t kill anyone.


I’ve been clinically depressed. I didn’t kill anyone.


05/13/2021 5:13 pm
Francesca Bolognini

Well, good for you. Then I guess you didn’t have exactly the same conditions as the alleged perpetrator, or you wouldn’t be here to write that post. Why does everyone think they are an expert on that mans’ undiagnosed mental health issues? How ridiculous.


05/13/2021 9:52 pm
Rambunctious

Bring back mental institutions and court ordered Psychiatric confinement….“la garde en établissement.” goes way back because it was the right thing to do for all concerned…


05/13/2021 4:51 pm
Francesca Bolognini

One of our LEOs is very dead and another wounded now because of a third persons’ unaddressed mental health issue. I think the inappropriateness of the replies on this site have reached a new low when barking about how the (now also dead) mentally ill perpetrator should be held “fully responsible”. So, how do ya’ll propose to do that? Put his corpse on trial and have it electrocuted? I do not see that returning our lost officer to his family. The time to prevent his loss would have been before the percolating mental health issue (which went completely without professional diagnosis or assistance) progressed to the immediate danger point and before the possession of a gun in the hands of someone that unstable.


If you want to call the actions of the alleged perpetrator “responsible”, I would say we have a vastly different definition of that word. I fail to see how that position in any way addresses the growing epidemic of mental health/firearms issues we have in this country. I can only surmise that some of you are just as comfortable sacrificing our LEOs as our school children and other gun victims on the altar of “freedom” of anyone whatsoever to have all the weapons they want.


05/13/2021 4:42 pm
sardonicsentiment

Depression and anxiety are NOT EXCUSES for murder! This person should be held 100% responsible for their actions. He knew what he was doing.


05/13/2021 3:32 pm
commonsenseguy

I’m sorry, but there is no acceptable excuse for his actions. There is more behind his actions and poor choices that led to this tragedy. He alone is responsible for the whole thing.


Vote Up27Vote Down 
derasmus

Mental illness is a huge problem in the US and is only getting worse. Beginning in the 1960’s and through the late 1980’s at least, the level of care of the mentally ill has waned due to several factors, not the least of which is funding, This is not a purely political problem, it isn’t a Democrat or Republican problem. I know it’s popular to lay the problem on President Reagan but besides being overly simplistic, that talking point polarizes meaningful conversations.


In my opinion, this is a a public health problem, like HIV, or Covid, that has many aspects, legal, monetary, emotional, cultural and yes , a sprinkling of politics thrown in.


The question is, what are WE gonna due to address it. I admit, I don’t have the answers, some thoughts perhaps but again, really this is a complex issue that will continue to eat away at American civilization.


Just my opinion.


05/13/2021 1:22 pm
sardonicsentiment

Idk, I think the spreading “awareness” of mental health issues has caused a lot of people to question their own mental health unnecessarily, and then they are reacting poorly to their perceived “problem”. Being sad occasionally doesn’t make you depressed, questioning the meaning of your life doesn’t make you suicidal. It’s all being over thought.


05/13/2021 3:52 pm
rucereal

Exactly why we need more education on the subject. It’s touchy and it shouldn’t be. We all have mental health. It’s a holistic perspective and a very important at one.


05/13/2021 10:32 pm
rucereal

The biggest most under looked problem by far. this pandemic just made it a whole lot worse and we will see repercussions from this pandemic for some time. Most people don’t understand the crisis. Curious the numbers here…how many does mental illness kill compared to covid?


05/13/2021 10:44 pm
Stunned

Here we go blaming the killers very act on mental illness. Mental illness doesn’t mean you assassinate a policeman. He thought very clearly about burglarizing his former employer in then he put an equal amount of thought into taking this young mans life.


05/13/2021 1:11 pm
rucereal

Impulsivity and mental illness goes hand and hand.

A healthy grounded individual could have bad thoughts way the consequences and not act on them. Mental illness is the root cause of a lot of problems and is widely overlooked.


05/13/2021 10:38 pm
