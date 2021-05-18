Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero offering summer camp
May 18, 2021
Summer camp returns to the Atascadero Zoo in 2021. After a year of primarily staying at home, children can learn through special animal meet and greets, keeper chats, crafts, zoo tours, games and more.
Campers will learn about the world’s wildlife diversity, conservation and about the Atascadero Zoo. Camp programs are designed for 3 years olds through 13 years olds.
Here’s a look at this year’s camps:
Habitats, needs and adaptations
June 21 through 25 – ages 3-5 from 9 a.m. to noon, ages 6-8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Animal families
June 28 through July 2 – ages 3-5 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, ages 6-8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Animal Olympics
July 5 through 9 – ages 3-5 from 9 a.m. to 12 noon, ages 6-8 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Junior zookeeper
July 12 through 16 – ages 8-10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July 19 through 23 – ages 11-13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
July 26 through 30 – ages 8-10 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Aug. 2 through 6 – ages 11-13 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Registration is required and space is limited.
