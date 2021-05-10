Grover Beach police arrest burglary suspects, one rearrested

May 10, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police officers arrested a pair of alleged thieves in Grover Beach on Friday, one of whom was rearrested on Sunday following her release from jail.

Early Friday morning, Grover Beach patrol officers found Robert Inacio, 26, of Oceano and Layla Reid, 19, of Nipomo with two electric bicycles and a set of keys. Investigators also determined Robert and Reid had been involved in a burglary three days prior in which a generator was stolen.

Inacio confessed to stealing the items from the North Beach Campground in Pismo Beach and from a vehicle in Arroyo Grande, according to the Grover Beach Police Department.

Grover Beach officers arrested Inacio on charges of possession of stolen property, possession of burglary tools and being under the influence of a controlled substance. Additionally, Inacio is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance and having a warrant for failure to appear.

Likewise, Grover Beach officers arrested Reid and booked her in jail on two counts of burglary and one count of resisting arrest. Reid was booked in jail shortly after 7 a.m. Friday and later released.

Then on Sunday, Pismo Beach police officers arrested Reid on felony charges of attempted burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime, as well as a misdemeanor resisting arrest charge.

Authorities again booked Reid in SLO County Jail, doing so this time at 12:26 p.m. Sunday.

Both Inacio and Reid remain in custody, as of Monday morning. Inacio’s bail is set at $20,000, while Reid’s is set at $25,000.

