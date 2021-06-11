Front Page  »  

California appeals ruling to overturn assault weapons ban

June 11, 2021

Rob Bonta

By JOSH FREIDMAN

The state of California announced Thursday it is appealing a judge’s decision to overturn the state’s more than 30-year-old assault weapons ban.

In 1989, California prohibited the sale of weapons that have “such a high rate of fire and capacity for firepower that its function as a legitimate sports or recreational firearm is substantially outweighed by the danger that it can be used to kill and injure human beings.” The law classified specific brands and models of semi-automatic firearms as assault weapons and banned the ownership and transfer of those guns.

Last week, a federal judged overturned California’s assault weapons ban, ruling the law violates the Second Amendment. U.S. District Judge Roger Benitez of the Southern District of California compared the AR-15 to a Swiss Army knife in his ruling. The judge found that most people use military-style rifles legally.

Benitez stayed his ruling for 30 days to allow California Attorney General Rob Bonta time to appeal and seek a stay from the Court of Appeals. The state announced Thursday that Bonta has filed the appeal and will seek to extend the 30-day stay so that the assault weapons ban remains in effect throughout the appellate process.

“Equating firearms that have been used in many of the deadliest mass shootings in this country with Swiss Army knives has no basis in law or fact,” Bonta said in a statement. “The ban on assault weapons will not put an end to all gun violence, but it is one important tool the state has to protect the safety of Californians while also respecting the rights of law-abiding residents who choose to possess firearms. We have appealed the district court’s ruling and will continue our defense of the state’s commonsense gun laws.”

Gov. Gavin Newsom also voiced his support for continuing the ban.

“California’s assault weapons ban has saved lives, and we refuse to let these weapons of war back onto our streets,” Newsom said. “This ban was enacted after a shooting that took the lives of five schoolchildren and injured countless more, and my administration will do whatever it takes to continue protecting Californians and leading the nation in gun safety laws. This is a fight California will never back down from, period.”


Francesca Bolognini

I am grateful for the sanity of our California government. A large majority of Americans poll as wanting better and more responsible gun laws, but we still do not have them in most of this country. This is in large part due to the influence bought and paid for by money invested in the NRA. So many of the fanatical owners of inappropriate guns seem completely undisturbed by the fact that a substantial amount of this money came from Russia. That really floors me.


In the previous post on this issue, I made the challenge that if there were some scenario that vindicated the possession of the weapons as more than an inappropriate fixation, if there were some set of circumstances where an individual possessing such a thing protected us from foreign invasion or our own government , somehow, that perhaps I would see their fixation as legitimate.


Well, all I got from the peanut gallery was wild hypotheticals and the usual claims that possessing such weapons made them a challenge to the US Military. Seriously? It amazes me how people who claim all this expertise in weaponry can possibly imagine that to be true. At the very least, they think that repeating it often enough makes it so. That seems to be their belief about a lot of things. But nothing actually works that way.


Individuals do not need to possess weapons designed specifically for killing people in large numbers and quickly. They certainly also do not need said weapons to “hunt”. Our wildlife is endangered enough already. And, simply owning such a thing does not make them a “militia”.


Finally, if ” Guns aren’t the problem. Guns don’t kill people, people kill people”, why do you want the problem to have such a gun?


Vote Up-40Vote Down 
06/11/2021 11:27 am
slo-to-load

Funny how some of the strongest advocates for State’s rights in managing their own affairs without Federal interference quickly change their tune when it comes to a state doing something they don’t like.


Vote Up-27Vote Down 
06/11/2021 11:02 am
skidmark

States cannot take away your constitutional rights


Vote Up23Vote Down 
06/11/2021 12:48 pm
shelworth

Hey Newsom, your ignorance is showing. AR 15s are not used in war. They are “Sporting Rifles”. Performance is no different than a Ruger Mini-14. They just look scary to you.


Vote Up30Vote Down 
06/11/2021 10:26 am
Michael Stove

As someone who currently owns a Ruger Mini-14 and in the past several ARs, this statement is patently false. The AR is a far superior weapon. The reloading mechanism of the Mini-14 is completely different and can affect the over all fire rate by several dozen rounds per min. Not to mention the ability of the AR to be modified in a myriad of ways to increase fire rate, conceal-ability, and weight to make it more effective at its originally designed purpose, which is to kill things. There is a reason you see the boogaloo boys, fake militia men, and many mass shooters using the AR platform.


Vote Up-29Vote Down 
06/11/2021 11:33 am
