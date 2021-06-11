Three people injured during violent brawl in Atascadero

June 11, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Three people were injured during a violent brawl in Atascadero Thursday morning.

At about 10 a.m., an altercation in which suspects utilized a knife and a baseball bat erupted in the Centennial Plaza area between Sunken Gardens and the Centennial Plaza pedestrian bridge. An officer was in the area and heard the disturbance, according to the Atascadero Police Department.

Police broke up the fight and detained a man with the knife. Officers determined two victims had been stabbed or cut. Another victim had been hit with a baseball bat, police said.

An ambulance transported all three of the victims to the hospital. Officers arrested two suspects.

Officers booked 20-year-old Isaac Edward Snider of Atascadero in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and brandishing a weapon. Snider remains in custody with his bail set at $500,000, according to the county sheriff’s office website.

Police did not disclose the identity of the second suspect.

Officers are continuing to investigate the fight. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact the Atascadero Police Department at (805) 461-5051.

