Thousands of gallons of raw sewage spills in San Luis Obispo

June 6, 2021

A blocked sewer line caused approximately 2,000 gallons of raw sewage to pour out through manholes in San Luis Obispo on Sunday.

The sewage leaked onto Sacramento Drive between Ricardo Court and Capitolio Way, and into a dry creek bed. City workers cleared the blockage and sanitized streets and walkways.

Removal of sewage from the creek bed continues.

The SLO County Public Health Department is asking people to avoid contact with the creek bed in the Sacramento Drive area.

