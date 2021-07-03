Front Page  »  

Cambria man allegedly kidnaps, rapes hiker

July 3, 2021

Jesus Barajas Valdovinos

San Luis Obspo County deputies arrested a 31-year-old man on July 2 for allegedly kidnapping and raping a hiker in Cambria.

On June 27, Jesus Barajas Valdovinos allegedly grabbed a woman hiking on the Santa Rosa Creek Trail south of Windsor Boulevard, dragged her off the trail and sexually assaulted her for several hours. Valdovinos then fled the scene.

The next day, the woman reported the sexual assault. Deputies collected DNA evidence, and for the first time in SLO  County, investigators used an ANDE Rapid DNA instrument for processing. The DNA matched Valdovinos.

After the victim positively identified Valdovinos, deputies arrested the suspect on charges of kidnapping, rape, battery and false imprisonment and booked him in the SLO County jail in lieu of a $1 million bail.


kayaknut

Since they were able to match his DNA, apparently his DNA was in the system so he must have had a run in with the law before, was he an early release?, on parole?, or such?


07/03/2021 1:59 pm
codysan

Why allow him a bail? After proving that it was him with the test kit, I think he should get a few months of prison time to get ready for eternity, then death sentence.


07/03/2021 1:45 pm
Vigilant Citizen

So sad. This poor girls life must be shattered. Please follow up on this story so we can identify how this guy got to the place where he thought doing this awful thing was a good idea. I am glad our district attorney Dan Dow has been educating people on sex crimes in this county He spoke at a local meeting a while back and I was very impressed with him. He spoke about how the abuser often times was abused as a child. Get to know your neighbors and try to identify people who may be predators. Anyone who read this and feels urges to do something like this please let someone know and get help before it’s too late.


07/03/2021 9:49 am
Boldguy

Great detective work by SLO County Sherriff’s department:)

My understanding is that this perpetrator acted more like a predator than a opportunist!!!

There’s the possibility of more victims coming forward:(


07/03/2021 9:28 am
calzoni

It’s ‘dragged’ not ‘drug.’


07/03/2021 9:18 am
