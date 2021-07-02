Front Page  »  

Parking rates rise in San Luis Obispo, free parking hours decline

July 2, 2021

San Luis Obispo’s parking rates are increasing in July while the ability to park for free from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. is ending.

The new rates are slated to help pay for a planned $43 million parking garage at Palm and Nipomo streets. The SLO City Council approved the new rates effective July 1, 2020, but delayed the increase because of the pandemic.

SLO’s new parking rules

Effective July 1 for parking garages:

  • Hourly rate increase from $1.25 to $1.50
  • Maximum daily rate decreases from $12.50 to $6

Effective July 19 for on-street parking:

  • Paid parking hours increased to 9 p.m.
  • Hourly parking rates up 25 cents, range from $1.25 to $2 per hour


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Ricky2

Bunch of geniuses at city hall. How to kill what’s left of downtown.


And how about the elimination of parking meters and the installation of “pay stations” you’ve got to walk to? And germy surfaces there to trade Covid with the masses? Brilliant bunch. All to generate more $ $$ $ for building $46 million parking garage on a public parking lot nobody uses. Genius in action.


07/02/2021 2:32 pm
shelworth

Well I guess I won’t be going to SLO for dinner ever again. Way to screw the businesses SLO!


07/02/2021 2:11 pm
sharshofar

Well this will certainly hurt the local businesses, locals will not spend their retail dollars on parking!!!


07/02/2021 12:11 pm
Buchon

Rather than raise parking fees and limit free parking time, why not begin to lease the valuable space currently being sucked up by “parklets” in DTSLO?


Business owners are making big bucks through the use of public property. With everything opened back up, either the parklets need to go, or the users need to begin paying rent.


07/02/2021 10:48 am
Mark

Great way to increase tourism and to help struggling downtown businesses.


Of course the homeless still get to park themselves anywhere they want for free.


07/02/2021 10:35 am
