COVID-19 cases up slightly in both SLO County and the state

July 7, 2021

The number of new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County rose from 1.4 to 1.5 per 100,000 residents during the past two weeks, according to California Case statistics. State averages increased from 1.8 to 2.7 confirmed cases per 100,000 residents.

The more transmissible delta variant is now the most common COVID-19 strain in California accounting for more than 35% of new cases, according to the California Department of Public Health. There have been three confirmed cases of the delta variant in SLO County.

During the past seven days, SLO County reported 36 new coronavirus cases. Of those, Atascadero leads with nine cases, followed by San Luis Obispo with six and Arroyo Grande with four.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 21,518 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 261 have died. There is one SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus.

There have been 3,824,756 positive cases, and 63,685 deaths in California.

More than 34,62,690 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 621,561 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 185,426,138 cases with 4,010,233 dead.

