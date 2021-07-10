Illegal firework partially amputates person’s hand in Morro Bay
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
An illegal firework, shot off a boat in Morro Bay Thursday night, partially amputated a person’s hand, according to the city’s fire department.
At about 11:30 p.m., the person shot the firework off a 60-foot fishing boat off of the South T-Pier, the Morro Bay Fire Department stated in a tweet. Illegal fireworks are extremely dangerous and using them in Morro Bay will result in a $1,000 fine, according to officials.
