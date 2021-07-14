San Luis Obispo County IWMA to consider appointing Paavo Ogren

July 14, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Amid plans for San Luis Obispo County to exit the Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA), the waste management agency’s board of directors will consider hiring Paavo Ogren as interim executive director on Wednesday afternoon.

If appointed, Ogren will receive an annual salary of $186,120, according to his contract. Currently on public retirement, Ogren will not collect health or retirement benefits.

Brooks Stayer, the IWMA’s former executive director, resigned earlier this month after his attempts to overcome board division failed. The board is split down political lines, with seven conservatives and six liberal members.

Ogren, a close personal friend of SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson, is expected to support Gibson’s plan to keep the county involved in the IWMA, while the three conservative county supervisors are seeking to end the county’s membership in the controversial agency.

In 2019, Ogren retired as general manager of the Oceano Community Services district Board. Since then, he has worked as a consultant for San Simeon and currently serves as the Water Resource Advisory Committee appointee of SLO County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg.

