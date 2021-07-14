San Luis Obispo County IWMA to consider appointing Paavo Ogren
July 14, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
Amid plans for San Luis Obispo County to exit the Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA), the waste management agency’s board of directors will consider hiring Paavo Ogren as interim executive director on Wednesday afternoon.
If appointed, Ogren will receive an annual salary of $186,120, according to his contract. Currently on public retirement, Ogren will not collect health or retirement benefits.
Brooks Stayer, the IWMA’s former executive director, resigned earlier this month after his attempts to overcome board division failed. The board is split down political lines, with seven conservatives and six liberal members.
Ogren, a close personal friend of SLO County Supervisor Bruce Gibson, is expected to support Gibson’s plan to keep the county involved in the IWMA, while the three conservative county supervisors are seeking to end the county’s membership in the controversial agency.
In 2019, Ogren retired as general manager of the Oceano Community Services district Board. Since then, he has worked as a consultant for San Simeon and currently serves as the Water Resource Advisory Committee appointee of SLO County Supervisor Dawn Ortiz-Legg.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines