Former SLO County waste management employee posts bail

August 31, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

After learning that she was charged with 10 felonies, the former board secretary of San Luis Obispo County’s waste disposal agency posted a $20,000 bail. Carolyn Goodrich faces a maximum of 31 years in prison if convicted on all charges.

Shortly after the district attorney’s office opened an investigation into SLO County Integrated Waste Management Authority (IWMA) staff, Goodrich allegedly destroyed IWMA records, resigned and then moved to Tennessee. On Aug. 3, prosecutors charged Goodrich with nine counts of embezzlement and one count of destruction of public records.

With law enforcement attempting to take her into custody, on Aug. 11 Goodrich posted bail. She is scheduled for her arraignment at the SLO County Courthouse on Oct. 7 in Department 3.

Carolyn Goodrich allegedly used an agency credit card to pay her home phone bills, shop at a home improvement store, purchase software, and pay for online services such as Truthfinder and Peoplefinder. CalCoastNews reported the allegations exclusively in 2018.

The IWMA was created by a Joint Powers Agreement and has a 12-member board of directors comprised of five county supervisors, representatives of each of the county’s seven municipalities and one representative for the county’s community service districts. For years, the board failed to examine or question the agency’s spending.

The SLO County Board of Supervisors voted 3-2 on Aug. 10 to cut ties with the IWMA. Supervisors Lynn Compton, Debbie Arnold and John Peschong noted issues with corruption and the IWMA’s failures to abide by the Public Record’s Act as motivations to leave, while supervisors Bruce Gibson and Dawn Ortiz-Legg voting to give the controversial agency another chance.

Loading...