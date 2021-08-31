Multiple power outages impact more than 1,500 SLO County residents

August 31, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

More than 1,500 Atascadero residents lost power Tuesday morning, and several communities across San Luis Obispo County are experiencing small outages, as well.

As of 11 a.m., 1,599 customers are without power in southern Atascadero, according to PG&E. The outage began at 9:37 a.m., and power is expected to be restored by 3:30 p.m. The cause of the outage is under investigation.

Elsewhere, another six power outages are scattered across the county. Each of the six outages have been affecting fewer than 50 customers, according to PG&E.

In North County, there is one outage each in the Templeton and Santa Margarita areas. In South County, there is an outage each in rural Arroyo Grande and in Grover Beach. Additionally, there are two outages south of San Luis Obispo, with one along Highway 101 and the other along Highway 227.

