Hundreds of Cal Poly students seeking COVID-19 vaccine exemptions

August 19, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

About 700 Cal Poly students have indicated they will apply for an exemption to the California State University system’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate, Cal Poly spokesman Matt Lazier told CalCoastNews.

Students have until Monday to inform Cal Poly of their vaccination status or plans or their intent to seek an exemption. With a projected enrollment of about 22,000 students for the upcoming school year, thus far, about 3% of Cal Poly’s student body is seeking a vaccine exemption.

University rules require students living on campus to have been fully vaccinated by Sept. 14. All other students planning on accessing the Cal Poly campus are required to have been fully vaccinated by Sept. 20.

Students can be granted exemptions for medical or religious reasons. Those who are granted an exemption must have a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours before arriving on campus. Then, they must test again when arriving on campus and, furthermore, will need to take part in surveillance testing twice a week.

