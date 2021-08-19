San Luis Obispo County recommends indoor mask use

August 19, 2021

By CCN STAFF

The San Luis Obispo County Health Department is again urging all residents, vaccinated and unvaccinated, to wear mask when indoors in public places. The recommendation is in response to a significant increase in the highly contagious Delta variant.

“The Delta variant is sweeping quickly through our community and we need every tool we have to stop it,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, SLO County health officer. “While vaccines remain our best tool against COVID-19, masking in indoor and crowded outdoor settings will help us curb the spread of this latest wave of infection.”

The county is asking residents to wear masks in settings like grocery or retail stores, restaurants and bars, fitness centers, theaters, and family entertainment centers. The county is also urging businesses to adopt universal masking for customers in indoor areas of their businesses.

