Paso Robles man charged in fatal drunk driving accident
August 3, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A drunk driver crashed head-on into an oncoming vehicle near the Cholame “Y” Saturday night, killing a Santa Maria man, according to the CHP.
Adan Reyes, 34, of Paso Robles was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram eastbound on Highway 46 just west of Davis Road at about 11:50 p.m. Reyes drifted into oncoming traffic and slammed into a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado that Alejandro AngelesPacheco, 41, was driving westbound.
AngelesPacheco died at the scene of the crash. Two passengers who were in his vehicle, a 38-year-old woman and a seven-year-old child, suffered injuries.
Reyes sustained minor injuries as a result of the collision. Officers arrested Reyes for felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail.
