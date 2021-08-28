Suspect pulls gun on hotel employee in Morro Bay

August 28, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Morro Bay police are searching for a man who allegedly broke into a room at the Rodeway Inn Friday evening and pointed a gun at an employee inside the motel.

Shortly before 6 p.m., a man broke into a room at the Rodeway Inn located at 2460 Main Street. A motel employee contacted the suspect, and an argument ensued.

The worker told the man he was going to contact law enforcement. The suspect then retrieved a handgun from his waistband and pointed it at the worker, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

After pointing the gun at the motel employee, the suspect fled by foot. Officers searched the immediate area and found property and two firearms believed to belong to the suspect.

Witnesses told police a driver in an unknown vehicle picked up the suspect and left the area before officers arrived. Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to contact Morro Bay police at (805) 772-6225 or SLO County Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

