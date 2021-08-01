Secrets to SLO County marijuana mogul’s success, video
August 1, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County’s marijuana mogul Helios Dayspring, who dreamed of being on the cover of Forbes Magazine as the richest man in California, touts his successes in a short video he created in 2017.
Last week, prosecutors charged Dayspring with paying thousands of dollars in bribes to then-San Luis Obispo Supervisor Adam Hill for favorable votes on his cannabis business interests and for tax fraud. Dayspring agreed to plead guilty to two felony offenses, pay $3.4 million in restitution to the IRS, and cooperate in the government’s ongoing investigation.
In another video, Dayspring’s partner Mike Siegfried claims they pay their taxes and operate legitimately.
