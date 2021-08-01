Teen arrested following shooting in Santa Barbara

August 1, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

SWAT team member arrested a 14-year-old boy on Saturday over a shooting that happened a day prior in downtown Santa Barbara. [KSBY]

At about 2 p.m. on Friday, 911 callers reported gunshots and a suspect with a firearm in the area of Anacapa and E. Cota streets. There were no reports of any injuries as a result of the shooting.

On Saturday, at about 9 p.m., the SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations Response Team served a warrant at the teen’s home near N. Milpas and E. Gutierrez streets. Officers used an amplified loudspeaker in attempt to get the suspect to surrender.

The 14-year-old boy initially refused to comply with commands. Eventually, he came out of his home and was taken into custody.

Officers booked the teen in Santa Barbara County Juvenile Hall in Santa Maria on multiple felony charges, including attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang and discharging a firearm in the commission of a felony. An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

