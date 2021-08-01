Vehicle exhaust sparks fire along Highway 46 near Paso Robles
August 1, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A fire started by exhaust carbon particles burned about 65 acres alongside Highway 46 near Paso Robles Saturday evening, according to Cal Fire.
A caller reported the blaze burning at about 5 p.m. by Highway 46 and Geneseo Road across from Tobin James Cellars. Cal Fire personnel and Paso Robles firefighters battled the blaze from the air and the ground.
By about 8:45 p.m., the fire was 75 percent contained. Fire personnel remained at the scene until about 11 p.m.
