Teen strikes and injures Paso Robles school administrator
August 26, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A teen struck and injured a school administrator who was attempting to intervene in an altercation outside Paso Robles High School on Wednesday afternoon. [KSBY]
At about 3:30 p.m., while students were being released from school for the day, an altercation occurred between students and at least one non-student. When the administrator tried to intervene, an 18-year-old man struck the school official, causing him to fall and hit his head.
Emergency personnel transported the injured administrator to the hospital. He was reportedly conscious after the fall.
Paso Robles police officers arrested the 18-year-old on a charge of battery causing serious bodily injury. The suspect is not a student.
An investigation into the incident remains ongoing.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines