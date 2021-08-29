Two people found dead in Atascadero, suspected overdoses
August 29, 2021
Two people are dead and another is in the hospital following a narcotics-related incident in Atascadero on Saturday.
Shortly after 1 p.m., officers responded to a report that three adults were unresponsive at a home on the 4000 block of Rosita Avenue. The officers discovered two of the people had died and a third was in distress.
An ambulance transported the living victim to a local hospital for treatment.
Officials are not releasing the names of the deceased pending notification of their next of kin. An investigation into the deaths is ongoing.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines