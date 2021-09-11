Bomb threat prompts evacuation of SLO High School
September 10, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo High School was evacuated early Friday afternoon after the SLO Police Department received a telephoned bomb threat.
Shortly after 1 p.m., the caller told police a bomb would go off at the school in five minutes. After students were evacuated, officers searched the campus.
The SLO County Sheriff’s Office provided a bomb sniffing dog to help with the search.
After about an hour, officers determined there was not a credible threat and students returned to their classes.
An investigation into the incident is ongoing.
