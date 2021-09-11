Front Page  »  

Bomb threat prompts evacuation of SLO High School

September 10, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo High School was evacuated early Friday afternoon after the SLO Police Department received a telephoned bomb threat.

Shortly after 1 p.m., the caller told police a bomb would go off at the school in five minutes. After students were evacuated, officers searched the campus.

The SLO County Sheriff’s Office provided a bomb sniffing dog to help with the search.

After about an hour, officers determined there was not a credible threat and students returned to their classes.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.


Loading...
Related:


2
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Messkit

Ahh, the “get out of the first exam of the school year” bomb threat. An annual rite carried out by hundreds of ill prepared students and various young scallywags.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
09/10/2021 11:55 pm
mytwopointfivesense

Ridiculous. Sounds like someone didn’t want a test that they were expecting.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
09/10/2021 10:19 pm
﻿