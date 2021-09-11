SLO County reports 10 new COVID-19 deaths

September 11, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths on Friday, and a decline in new cases from a daily average of 133 to 116.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 40s to their 90s. Down slightly, there are currently 51 SLO County residents in the hospital receiving treatment for the virus, 17 in intensive care.

During the past three days, 278 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Paso Robles leads with 64 new cases, followed by Atascadero and San Luis Obispo with 42 each, Nipomo with 28 and Arroyo Grande with 22.

As of Friday afternoon, 26,766 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 294 have died.

There have been 4,474,673 positive cases, and 67,100 deaths in California.

More than 41,743,069 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 677,037 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 224,917,693 cases with 4,635,403 dead.

