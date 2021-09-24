Police arrest suspect following standoff in Atascadero

September 24, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Atascadero police officers arrested a suspect following a standoff that lasted several hours Thursday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., Atascadero police announced a suspect was barricaded inside a home in the 7200 block of Sombrilla Avenue. Authorities closed Sombrilla Avenue from Robles Avenue to where the street dead ends.

Atascadero officers and members of other local law enforcement agencies engaged in a multi-hour standoff with the suspect, culminating with the individual’s arrest. Police have yet to release further details about the incident.

