Power outages impact thousands of SLO County residents

September 12, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

For the third time in five days, thousands of San Luis Obispo County residents lost power on Sunday.

Shortly after 6 p.m., more than 3,000 PG&E customers lost power in Atascadero, Creston and San Luis Obispo. PG&E is not currently disclosing the causes of the outages.

As of 2 p.m., power had been restored to the majority of those who lost power Sunday morning. There are currently 892 Atascadero and Creston residents and 132 SLO City residents without power.

The lights went out in parts of Templeton for 960 residences at 6:46 p.m. on Wednesday, with power not restored until after 4 p.m. on Thursday. An equipment failure caused the outage.

On Thursday at 11:05 a.m., power went out from southern Atascadero to Pozo and was not turned back on until after 11 a.m. on Friday.

