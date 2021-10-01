Sheriff nixes San Luis Obispo sex offender’s home detention plan

September 30, 2021

In another twist, the San Luis Obispo Sheriff’s Department will not allow a former Morro Bay High School teacher, who was convicted of having sex with an underage student, serve his sentence at home. Instead, Tyler Andree will spend the duration of his four month sentence in the county jail.

Andree, now 25, had sexual intercourse with one of his female students, who at the time, was 17 years old. Later in 2020, Andree sent messages communicating explicit sexual intent to another 17-year-old female student.

In June, Andree pleaded no contest to sexual intercourse with a minor and contact with a minor for a sexual offense.

Then in July, a judge sentenced Andree to 120 days in jail. Andree applied for home detention, but the sheriff denied his request.

Andree then appealed the denial and succeeded in overturning the sheriff’s office’s initial decision. During a probation modification hearing on Wednesday, Judge Jacquelyn Duffy formally granted Andree’s request for home detention.

However, the sheriff’s office conducted a further review based on the conviction being a sex crime, which resulted in Andree’s home detention again being denied.

“The sheriff’s office takes crimes against children and sex crimes seriously, the decision to deny the appeal is in line with similar decisions in similar cases,” according to the sheriff’s office. “The sheriff’s office evaluates all home detention cases on a case-by-case basis but generally crimes against children, sex crimes, or violent crimes do not qualify for home detention in order to ensure public safety.

