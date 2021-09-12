SLO teen killed in three-car crash near Cal Poly

September 11, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A teen was killed and two others suffered minor injuries in a three-car crash near Cal Poly in San Luis Obispo on Saturday.

Shortly before 7 a.m., the 17-year-old was driving a white Volvo eastbound on Highland Drive when the teen attempted to turn left on Highway 1. Bryan Griffiths, 79, of Morro Bay then allegedly ran a red light and crashed into the teen’s Volvo.

The crash propelled the Volvo into a BMW driven by Tisha Leigh Breda, 50, of Cambria. Breda suffered minor injuries.

First responders transported the teen to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center where the teen was pronounced deceased. Griffiths suffered moderate injuries.

The CHP is investigating the crash. The name of the teen is being withheld pending notification of their next of kin.

