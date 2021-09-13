Two people injured in shooting in Lompoc

September 13, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gang-related shooting in Lompoc Saturday evening left one man in critical condition and another victim hospitalized.

A caller reported a shooting at about 9:30 p.m. in the 500 block of North M. Street, according to the Lompoc Police Department. Officers arrived to find a 35-year-old man with a single gunshot wound and provided him first aid until paramedics arrived. Responders transported the victim to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.

Additionally, a 31-year-old man arrived at the Lompoc emergency room after being struck by gunfire. His injuries were not life threatening.

Officers managed to locate the alleged gunman, 20-year-old Rafael Vivanco, a few blocks away from the location of the shooting. A short foot pursuit ensued, culminating with officers taking Vivanco into custody.

Officers arrested Vivanco, who was in possession of a firearm, and booked him in the Lompoc jail on charges of attempted murder, participation in a criminal street gang, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and assault with a semi-automatic firearm.

