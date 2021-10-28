Former Templeton coach David Harper dead at 55

October 28, 2021

By RICHARD BASTIAN

David Harper, a former Templeton High school football coach, has died. He was 55 years old.

Harper, who had battled COVID-19 for more than a month, died at a hospital on Oct. 20.

After his graduation from Humboldt State University, where he was an All-American linebacker, he was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys in 1990. He also played several years for the Canadian Football League.

In 2002, Harper was hired as the head athletic director at Templeton High School, where he wore many hats including football coach and physical education teacher. Students, faculty and neighbors affectionately referred to him as “coach.”

Harper held regular sessions on the football field, he dubbed “Harp to Hearts,” where he would talk to students about their lives.

Hundreds of peopled attended a candlelight vigil at Templeton High School’s stadium on Wednesday evening.

Harper is survived by his mother Linda Harper, his father Tom Harper, and his siblings Bruce Harper and Carol Crawford.

