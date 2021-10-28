SLO Brew reopens as an event venue, rather than a bar

October 28, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

SLO Brew has reopened its central establishment as an events venue, rather than a bar and restaurant — an apparent strategy to circumvent COVID-19 restrictions.

In 1988, SLO Brew first opened in downtown San Luis Obispo on Garden Street. The business, in recent years, moved its downtown location to Higuera Street and renamed it The Carrisa by SLO Brew.

Following California’s initial stay-at-home order, SLO Brew temporarily closed The Carrisa. Then in Feb. 2021, the bar and restaurant permanently closed, in large part due to coronavirus restrictions on businesses. The SLO Brew Lofts, located above the bar and restaurant, remained open for short-term rentals.

At the time, co-owner Hamish Marshall said he decided to consolidate resources and focus on the SLO Brew Rock location near the San Luis Obispo airport, as well as Rod & Hammer’s distillery.

Recently, SLO Brew reopened The Carrisa, promoting it as a “late night luxury” venue in downtown SLO for private and holiday parties, weddings, receptions and corporate events.

“The Carrisa is available until 2 a.m., the latest of any venue in San Luis Obispo,” its website states. “Party with your nearest and dearest without having to abide by the strict 10 p.m. curfew that other Central Coast venues have to abide by.”

Every event booked at The Carrisa includes a full bar, the venue’s Facebook page states.

Though the venue now caters to private and corporate events, The Carrisa opens its bar to the public on Thursday nights for “Thirsty Thursdays,” lasting from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Students and partygoers, aged 21 and up, are welcome.

Additionally, The Carrisa is hosting a Halloween party Thursday night from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Entry is free before 10 p.m.

