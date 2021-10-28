Gunman pleads to charges he threatened a Morro Bay motel staffer

October 28, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The man who broke into a Morro Bay motel in August and pointed a gun at an employee pleaded no contest to felony charges, police announced on Wednesday.

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Aug. 27, Emery Grohregin, 26, broke into a room at the Rodeway Inn located at 2460 Main Street. A motel employee contacted Grohregin and an argument ensued.

After the worker told Grohregin he was going to contact law enforcement, Grohregin pulled a handgun from out of his waistband and pointed it at the worker, police said. Grohregin then fled by foot.

Officers searched the immediate area and found property and two firearms believed to belong to Grohregin, but they did not locate the suspect.

Witnesses told police a driver in an unknown vehicle picked up the suspect and left the area before officers arrived.

On Sept. 2, officers located Grohregin at the Rodeway Inn and took him into custody following a brief standoff. Officers arrested Grohregin on several felony charges, including assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats, felon in possession of a firearm and burglary.

This week, Grohregin pleaded no contest to felony charges of assault with a deadly weapon and criminal threats. Grohregin’s sentencing is scheduled to take place in November in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

Grohregin is currently being held in San Luis Obispo County Jail with his bail set at $50,000.

