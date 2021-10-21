Paul Flores pleads not guilty to the murder of Kristin Smart

October 21, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

Paul Flores pleaded not guilty Wednesday morning at his arraignment on a murder charge. Paul Flores is accused of murdering Cal Poly San Luis Obispo freshman Kristin Smart during an attempted rape in 1996.

If convicted, Paul Flores, 44, faces 20 years to life in prison.

Paul Flores’ 80-year-old father Ruben Flores, who is suspected of helping to cover up the murder of Smart, is charged as an accessory after the fact. If found guilty, he faces up to three years in jail.

Ruben Flores also pleaded not guilty at his arraignment on Wednesday.

Their trial is set to start on April 25.

