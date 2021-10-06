Seven new COVID-19 deaths, cases continue to fall

October 5, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County reported seven new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, and a decline in new cases from a daily average of 63 on Friday to 60 on Tuesday.

Those who recently succumbed to the virus range in age from their 50s to their 80s. The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus continues to drop with 21 currently hospitalized, three in intensive care.

During the past four days, 141 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Paso Robles and San Luis Obispo lead with 26 new cases each, followed by Arroyo Grande with 18, Atascadero with 14 and Grover Beach with 10.

As of Tuesday afternoon, 28,349 people in SLO County have tested positive for the virus and 331 have died.

There have been 4,662,762 positive cases, and 69,678 deaths in California.

More than 44,781,200 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 724,728 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 236,602,671 cases with 4,831,738 dead.

