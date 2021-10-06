Should SLO County leadership cut ties to corruption?

October 6, 2021

OPINION by STEW JENKINS

An open letter to the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors:

Just days ago the governor signed 10 sweeping bills amending the conduct of elections. Changes now must be lawfully harmonized with local preferences.

In July, you took joyful steps toward ending the mistrust that has swept through our county by welcoming all applicants to fill the vacant SLO County Clerk-Recorder’s Office. Selecting the right qualified individual from outside the institutional administrative class will bring our citizens together, restore confidence in county elections, and improve services in every part of our county.

At a time when the United States Attorney has ongoing investigations into San Luis Obispo County, it is time to bring in new leadership. Leadership with integrity and broad election, recording, contracting and management experience is needed.

Leadership with no ties to the culture of corruption that has generated those ongoing investigations by the U.S. Attorney is needed.

The institutional administration instead doubled down. There is an incestuous quality to their message. Look at the energy it has applied to keep you from even interviewing anyone outside their institutional administrative family.

The administrative class has suppressed your vote, by ignoring your direction to give you seven candidates for interviews. It has generated propaganda claiming that a candidate who is an election law attorney, with experience as a deputy registrar of voters, experience as a county polling place inspector, experience in elective office, experience managing public and private contract bidding, experience setting aside partisanship, and experience managing employees and contractors is somehow not qualified to lead the office.

You can take an important step to end the culture of corruption that the Administrative class has allowed to fester.

Throw off the reins of those seeking to fence you off from the qualified leaders our citizens need.

Loading...