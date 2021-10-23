SUV crashes into San Luis Obispo apartment injuring occupant
October 23, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
An SUV crashed into an apartment building in San Luis Obispo injuring one occupant on Saturday.
Shortly before noon, the silver SUV crashed into a unit at the Park Highland Apartments on Augusta Street damaging a wall, window and the front door of the apartment. Responders transported the injured occupant to a local hospital, with undisclosed injuries.
Fire crews are on the scene working to stabilize the building.
