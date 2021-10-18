Two people killed, one wounded in shootings in Lompoc
October 18, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Two victims died and another person suffered injuries in a pair of shootings in Lompoc that occurred within a span of two and a half hours on Sunday.
First, shortly before noon a caller reported a shooting in the 500 block of M Street. Officers arrived at the scene and found a 27-year-old man with gunshot wounds. Responders transported the victim to the hospital, where he died of his injuries, according to the Lompoc Police Department.
At approximately 2:11 p.m., Lompoc detectives and officers were completing the crime scene investigation on M Street when they heard gunshots a short distance away. Officers arrived in the 300 block of Maple Avenue, where they found two victims.
One of the victims, a 20-year-old man, died of his injuries at a local ho
