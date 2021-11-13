Front Page  »  

Atascadero man points a gun at jogger, lands in jail

November 13, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

An Atascadero man is in jail after screaming he had a gun and pointing the weapon at a jogger who was passing his home on the 7300 block of San Marcos Road on Saturday morning.

Shortly before 8 a.m., witnesses began calling 911 to report a man was outside his home screaming while wielding a gun. Officers arrived and began looking for the suspect.

A jogger then passing by the suspect’s residence and saw a man point a gun a him. The jogger was able to safely flee the area.

Shortly afterwards, officers heard a gun shot from the suspect’s property. Officers then apprehended 40-year-old Marshall Athan Badgett, and recovered the weapon.

Officers booked Badgett in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and for making criminal threats. Badgett remains in jail with his bail set at $50,000.


Loading...
Related:


3
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
guntrust

Maybe he was just taking a stand against racism? https://www.npr.org/sections/codeswitch/2020/07/18/891820233/video-how-runnings-white-origins-led-to-the-dangers-of-running-while-black


Vote Up-2Vote Down 
11/14/2021 10:22 am
ffarmchicken

I’d bet a jelly donut that he’s had run ins with law enforcement or mental health department before. And..as usual, nothing was done. Just like what’s going to happen to him again, a slap on the wrist, seee’ya!


Vote Up5Vote Down 
11/14/2021 8:04 am
commonsenseguy

It would be interesting to know if he was under the influence of drugs and alcohol which led to his instability and strange behavior. Yelling, waving a gun, and then pointing at a passing jogger at 8:00 am in the morning shows somethings not right. Very thankful nobody was injured or killed including the suspect with officer’s responding to a person wielding a gun. It could ended a lot worse. Nice job APD.


Vote Up26Vote Down 
11/13/2021 3:04 pm
﻿