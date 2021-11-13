Atascadero man points a gun at jogger, lands in jail
November 13, 2021
By KAREN VELIE
An Atascadero man is in jail after screaming he had a gun and pointing the weapon at a jogger who was passing his home on the 7300 block of San Marcos Road on Saturday morning.
Shortly before 8 a.m., witnesses began calling 911 to report a man was outside his home screaming while wielding a gun. Officers arrived and began looking for the suspect.
A jogger then passing by the suspect’s residence and saw a man point a gun a him. The jogger was able to safely flee the area.
Shortly afterwards, officers heard a gun shot from the suspect’s property. Officers then apprehended 40-year-old Marshall Athan Badgett, and recovered the weapon.
Officers booked Badgett in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and for making criminal threats. Badgett remains in jail with his bail set at $50,000.
