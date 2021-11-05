County supervisor launches fundraiser for teen killed in Nipomo fire

November 5, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Lynn Compton has launched a GoFundMe to raise money for the family of the teen killed in a house fire in Nipomo early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters found Carly Krauk, 17, deceased on the second floor of a two-story home on W. Tefft Street. Two other individuals survived the blaze with injuries, while two dogs also died in the fire.

“Carly Krauk was a kind, beautiful lady who loved God and her family. She was the pride and joy of her mom Denice, and her dad Tim Krauk, who are longtime residents of Nipomo, and who are very involved in our community,” Compton’s GoFundMe states. “Carly always said that her idea of happiness was to spend the day with the people she loved the most. Those people were her family and friends. She left both her immediate family and her extended Nipomo family and friends much too soon.”

Krauk graduated from Nipomo High School last spring. She was due to begin college at Grand Canyon University in Phoenix in January.

The teen worked as a waitress and hostess at Kay’s Country Kitchen in Orcutt. Krauk also was involved in her church, New Life, Pismo Beach, where she volunteered at Sunday School.

“Carly and her family are well known in our tight knit community for all of their involvement that makes our world a better place to live. This is a time of sadness and loss for both her family and our close community of Nipomo,” the GoFundMe states.

The GoFundMe aims to raise $50,000. As of Friday afternoon, it has raised more than $33,000.

