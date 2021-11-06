SLO County COVID-19 case rates stuck at moderate level

November 6, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

New COVID-19 case rates in San Luis Obispo County have remained stagnant for almost a month, showing that the disease appears dug in across the county.

SLO County reported a slight increase in new cases from a daily average of 40 on Tuesday to 42 on Friday. The number of county residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus fell slightly during the past three days, with 22 currently hospitalized, eight in intensive care.

Since Tuesday, 154 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. San Luis Obispo leads with 30 new cases, followed by Paso Robles with 29, Arroyo Grande with 19 and Nipomo with 16.

In SLO County, 29,632 people have tested positive for the virus and 349 have died.

There have been 4,836,074 positive cases, and 72,707 deaths in California.

More than 47,285,903 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 774,725 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 250,074,38 cases with 5,057,619 dead.

