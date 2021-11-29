Debris fire ignites vegetation in Grover Beach
November 29, 2021
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Debris caught on fire in Grover Beach Sunday morning, and the blaze spread into adjacent vegetation.
At about 7 a.m., a caller reported the fire buring in the 1100 block of Farroll Road, according to the Five Cities Fire Authority. Firefighters extinguished the blaze after it spread into vegetation outside the business Grover Beach Door.
No one suffered injuries as a result of the fire. The blaze did not damage any structures.
