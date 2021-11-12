Morro Bay councilwoman announces run for Assembly amid redistricting

November 12, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Touting her progressive politics and the potential opportunity created by redistricting, Morro Bay Councilwoman Dawn Addis announced she is again running for a state Assembly seat.

Addis, a progressive Democrat and Women’s March San Luis Obispo leader, was elected to the Morro Bay City Council in 2018. In 2020, she ran for Assembly and lost to incumbent Republican Assemblyman Jordan Cunningham.

Cunningham defeated Addis by a vote of 55.1 percent to 44.9 percent. Following the completion of his current term, Cunningham will be eligible to serve another six years in the state Legislature. He has not yet announced whether he plans to run again.

Cunningham’s consultant, Matt Rexroad, responded to Addis announcement by reminding the public that defeated his opponent by more than 10% during the “highest turnout election in history.”

“Dawn Addis announced on draft district maps,” Rexroad said. “That alone shows she is inexperienced and unable to effectively represent the Central Coast in the Assembly. We need thoughtful and intelligent leadership. And we don’t need higher taxes, which she has a record of supporting. The Central Coast is expensive enough already.”

Presently, Assembly District 35 encompasses all of San Luis Obispo County and part of northern Santa Barbara County, including the cities of Santa Maria and Lompoc.

A draft map drawn by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission would move Addis and most of San Luis Obispo County into a district encompassing much of Monterey and Santa Cruz counties as well. The district would stretch from Arroyo Grande in the south to Santa Cruz in the north. Nipomo, Oceano and Grover Beach would fall in a separate district with Santa Barbara County.

Currently, Assembly District 29 consists of much of Monterey County, Santa Cruz County and part of San Jose in Santa Clara County. Assemblyman Mark Stone (D-Scotts Valley) has represented the district since 2012. Stone is eligible to run for one more term in the Assembly.

In a news release announcing her campaign, Addis said her experience as a mom, teacher, activist and council member has prepared her to represent the Central Coast in Sacramento.

“I believe our communities deserve leadership that reflects our values and commitment to solving the challenges we face,” Addis said in a statement. “Climate change is a real and present danger to the Central Coast. Drought, wildfires, habitat loss, and coastal erosion threaten our way of life. If elected, I will fight every day to protect and improve the quality of life in our neighborhoods, advance equity and justice in public policy, create jobs that pay a living wage, and protect the most vulnerable among us.”

