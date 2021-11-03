Front Page  »  

Morro Bay power plant stacks are coming down

November 3, 2021

BY KAREN VELIE

The Morro Bay City Council voted 4-1 last week to have the power plant smoke stacks taken down, with Councilman Jeff Heller dissenting.

Mayor John Headding spoke of the high cost of rehabbing the rundown building and stacks, before making a motion to ask Vistra Corporation to take down the stacks. Heading also voiced concerns regarding liability and the cost of upkeep.

Before voting against Headding’s motion, Heller argued for the stacks to be reused in an attempt to differentiate their city from other coastal towns.

“I see this rather than something that’s old that we need to tear down, but something we need to look at with clear eyes as to whether it is possible to save it, reuse it, and make it a catalyst project and a world wide attraction,” Heller said.

The stacks have been a part of the Morro Bay waterfront since the power plant was built in the 1950s. Vistra, a Texas-based energy company, plans to replace the power plant with a battery energy storage system.

Vistra has until Jan. 1, 2028 to remove the stacks.


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Boldguy

Unbelievable, a smart decision by the Morro Bay City Counsel, those stacks have to have a shelf life and the cost of maintenance would be astronomical!!!


11/03/2021 4:23 pm
kevin rise

To the future. Can’t believe my grandpa worked at that place years ago as an oil depot when abalone was abundant and it was a generator spewing toxic crap above the city. How screwed are the tax payers for what I believe is the skeleton of Exxon, shouldn’t they pay to remove this crap? Or was it Shell, either way, they both suck, pun intended. Any sentiment is pretty silly to those toxic stacks built so high to disperse pollutants in my opinion, when you have Morro rock right behind it, a previous volcano and heritage sight of indigenous. Now the waste water fiasco continues. Morro bay is a gentrified mess.


11/03/2021 4:09 pm
incompingov

Unless the stacks are in danger of falling, what is the reason to spend a huge amount of money to take them down? Have they been determined to be a danger to the public? If not, why waste the money? They can just stand there and be a reminder of the times when the state had adequate power sources.


11/03/2021 2:54 pm
