New SLO County COVID-19 cases remain flat at a moderate level

November 24, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County’s new COVID-19 cases have remained primarily unchanged for more than a week with daily case rates ranging from 33 to 36.

The number of SLO County residents in hospitals receiving treatment for the virus decreased slightly with nine currently hospitalized, three in intensive care. There have been no new deaths during the past seven days.

Since Friday, 110 SLO County residents tested positive for the coronavirus. Paso Robles leads with 22 new cases, followed by Nipomo with 20, San Luis Obispo with 13, Arroyo Grande with 10 and Grover Beach with nine.

In SLO County, 30,240 people have tested positive for the virus and 358 have died.

There have been 4,928,531 positive cases, and 74,190 deaths in California.

More than 48,835,216 U.S. residents have tested positive for the virus, and 796,319 have died.

In addition, the number of people infected with the virus worldwide continues to increase: 259,108,441 cases with 5,184,572 dead.

Loading...