Suspect assaults woman in SLO, yells racial slurs

November 24, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman while yelling racial slurs on Tuesday evening near Miners Ace Hardware on Santa Barbara Avenue.

At about 6 p.m., a couple, an Asian man and a white woman, were walking their dog when a white man began yelling racial slurs at the Asian man. The woman then took out her phone to call 911, prompting the suspect to attack her.

Several good Samaritans at the hardware store came out to assist the couple, and the male victim attempted to pursue the suspect on foot. The suspect then attempted to assault the male victim before he fled the scene.

Officers are asking anyone who has information about this investigation to contact Officer Ponce at (805) 781-7142.

“The San Luis Obispo Police Department does not tolerate hate of any kind and we are committed to investigating all acts of violence,” according to a department press release. “Crimes motivated by hate are not just attacks on innocent people – they are attacks on our entire community.”

