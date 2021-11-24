Police searching for men involved in shooting outside restaurant in SLO

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded a male victim near Jack in the Box in San Luis Obispo Tuesday night. [Tribune]

At about 10 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the area of Santa Rosa and Olive streets. Responders transported the victim to Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center.

There are two male suspects in the shooting. The suspects remain on the loose, but there is no further risk to the community, police said.

The individuals involved in the incident are described as older adults, not college students. The current condition of the victim is unclear.

