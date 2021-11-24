Santa Margarita man killed in crash on Pozo Road

November 24, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 76-year-old Santa Margarita man was killed in a collision with a semi truck on Pozo Road Tuesday evening.

Shortly before 6 p.m., the Santa Margarita man was driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck at an unknown speed westbound on Pozo Road just east of Las Pilitas Road, according to the CHP. Ahead of the pickup truck, the semi truck driver was making a U-turn on Pozo Road and his trailer was blocking the roadway.

The Santa Margarita man apparently did not see the trailer in time, according to the CHP. The front of his pickup collided with the rear of the trailer.

The Santa Margarita man died at the scene of the crash. An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

