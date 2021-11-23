San Luis Obispo provides free parking during holidays

November 22, 2021

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

In attempt to encourage shopping in the downtown area, the San Luis Obispo City Council adopted a resolution establishing free parking in the city’s three parking structures for a total of 13 days this holiday season.

Parking in the downtown structures will be free every Sunday from Thanksgiving through New Year’s Day. Additionally, parking in the structures will be free on Thanksgiving, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

“We encourage community members to visit the downtown area and support downtown businesses this holiday season,” SLO Parking Manager Gaven Hussey said in a statement. “Historically, we’ve offered free parking on Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s days, and this is an extension of that. Sundays during the holiday season can be fairly slow-traffic days and suspending parking enforcement in the parking structures on those days will help our efforts to support our community’s economic recovery.”

Overnight parking rates for the structures will remain in effect for the free-parking days. The city council resolution also authorizes staff to suspend collection of off-street parking fees for up to two weeks at a time during an emergency.

Loading...