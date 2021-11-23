SLO murder suspect in jail on unrelated charges

November 22, 2021

By KAREN VELIE

A man suspected of murdering a 64-year-old man near Megan’s Organic Market on Higuera Street on Saturday is in jail on an unrelated charge.

Shortly before 5 p.m., a 911 caller reported need for medical aid at a homeless encampment located behind the pot shop near San Luis Obispo Creek. Officers arrived to find the body of a deceased man.

Investigators are not releasing the name of the victim pending notification of his next of kin. Sources in the area said he was stabbed in the chest.

After conducting a short investigation, officers determined a man who is currently in jail for an unrelated crime is their primary suspect. Police are not releasing the suspect’s name at this time.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the investigation to contact Sergeant Aaron Schafer at (805) 594-8056.

